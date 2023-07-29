Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (40-63) will host Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics (29-76) at Coors Field on Saturday, July 29, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rockies (-120). The contest's total has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Chris Flexen - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

Rockies vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rockies have a 2-6 record (winning only 25% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 54.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Rockies have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 29, or 28.2%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 29-72 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

