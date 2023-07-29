Rockies vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game between the Colorado Rockies (40-63) and Oakland Athletics (29-76) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 29.
The probable starters are Chris Flexen for the Rockies and Paul Blackburn (1-2) for the Athletics.
Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread each time.
- The Rockies have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
- Colorado is 2-6 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rockies.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 452 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|L 5-4
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Kyle Freeland vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Seth Lugo
|August 2
|Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Joe Musgrove
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
