Ezequiel Tovar -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .293 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.4%).

He has scored in 40 of 96 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .292 AVG .232 .326 OBP .259 .472 SLG .379 19 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 44/6 K/BB 58/7 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings