C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .254.

Cron will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Cron has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (36 of 54), with more than one hit 12 times (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has had an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .267 AVG .240 .312 OBP .280 .485 SLG .460 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 17 RBI 14 29/6 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings