C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .254.
- Cron will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Cron has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (36 of 54), with more than one hit 12 times (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has had an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.267
|AVG
|.240
|.312
|OBP
|.280
|.485
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|14
|29/6
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.85 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (1-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.06, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
