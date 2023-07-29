In the Truist Atlanta Open semifinals on Saturday, Aleksandar Vukic takes on Ugo Humbert.

Humbert carries -160 odds to win a spot in the final with a win over Vukic (+125).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 61.5% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Ugo Humbert +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Vukic took down Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4.

Humbert advanced past Alex de Minaur 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Vukic has played 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 23.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Humbert has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.

Humbert has averaged 24.1 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.

Vukic and Humbert have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.