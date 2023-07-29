Sweden vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 29
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sweden will face Italy, in the middle round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 29 at 3:30 AM ET in Wellington, New Zealand.
This game will be airing on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch Sweden vs. Italy
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
Sweden Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|South Africa
|July 23
|W 2-1
|Home
|Italy
|July 29
|-
|Home
|Argentina
|August 2
|-
|Away
Sweden's Recent Performance
- Sweden won on July 23 over South Africa by a final score of 2-1. The victorious Sweden side took six more shots in the contest, 16 to 10.
- Sweden was led by Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfo, who scored their team's two goals versus .
- In one Women's World Cup appearance for Sweden, Johanna Kaneryd has not score a goal but has one assist (first in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- So far in one Women's World Cup game, Rolfo has tallied one goal.
- Kosovare Asllani has not scored but has one assist during Women's World Cup matches.
Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zecira Musovic #1
- Jonna Andersson #2
- Linda Sembrant #3
- Hanna Lundkvist #4
- Stina Lennartsson #4
- Anna Sandberg #5
- Magdalena Eriksson #6
- Madelen Janogy #7
- Lina Hurtig #8
- Kosovare Asllani #9
- Sofia Jakobsson #10
- Stina Blackstenius #11
- Jennifer Falk #12
- Amanda Ilestedt #13
- Nathalie Bjorn #14
- Rebecka Blomqvist #15
- Filippa Angeldal #16
- Caroline Seger #17
- Fridolina Rolfo #18
- Johanna Kaneryd #19
- Hanna Bennison #20
- Tove Enblom #21
- Olivia Schough #22
- Elin Rubensson #23
Italy Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Argentina
|July 24
|W 1-0
|Home
|Sweden
|July 29
|-
|Away
|South Africa
|August 2
|-
|Away
Italy's Recent Performance
- In its most recent match on July 24, Italy defeated Argentina 1-0. Italy outshot Argentina 12 to six.
- Cristiana Girelli recorded her team's only goal in the game.
- In one Women's World Cup match for Italy, Girelli has one goal (fifth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- Lisa Boattin has not scored, but does have one assist for Italy in Women's World Cup.
Italy's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Laura Giuliani #1
- Emma Severini #2
- Benedetta Orsi #3
- Lucia Di Guglielmo #4
- Elena Linari #5
- Manuela Giugliano #6
- Sofia Cantore #7
- Barbara Bonansea #8
- Valentina Giacinti #9
- Cristiana Girelli #10
- Benedetta Glionna #11
- Rachele Baldi #12
- Elisa Bartoli #13
- Chiara Beccari #14
- Annamaria Serturini #15
- Giulia Dragoni #16
- Lisa Boattin #17
- Arianna Caruso #18
- Martina Lenzini #19
- Giada Greggi #20
- Valentina Cernoia #21
- Francesca Durante #22
- Cecilia Salvai #23
