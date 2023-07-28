Ryan McMahon and Brent Rooker are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Oakland Athletics play at Coors Field on Friday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 93 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.338/.461 on the year.

McMahon hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 83 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 39 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .239/.320/.369 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .239/.331/.464 slash line on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 55 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .212/.300/.301 on the season.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 26 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Giants Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 1

