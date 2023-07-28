How to Watch the Rockies vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 103 total home runs.
- Colorado's .406 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Rockies are 13th in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- Colorado ranks 20th in runs scored with 447 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).
- The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in baseball (1.510).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Freeland has eight quality starts this season.
- Freeland will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Johnny Cueto
|7/23/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-6
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Patrick Corbin
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-4
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Seth Lugo
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Joe Musgrove
