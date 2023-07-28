Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Athletics Player Props
|Rockies vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Athletics
|Rockies vs Athletics Odds
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.3% of them.
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has driven home a run in 11 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 of 35 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.277
|AVG
|.143
|.294
|OBP
|.169
|.362
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|16/2
|K/BB
|31/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.86 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics will send Sears (1-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.