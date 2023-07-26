Wednesday, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin, with the first pitch at 12:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 2, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Tigers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .198 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 14 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 34 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Montero has driven home a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
  • In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.277 AVG .136
.294 OBP .164
.362 SLG .288
4 XBH 4
0 HR 2
6 RBI 7
16/2 K/BB 28/1
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Irvin (3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
