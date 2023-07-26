Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .210.
- Wynns has a base hit in 13 of 24 games played this season (54.2%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In five games this season (20.8%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 24 games so far this season.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.261
|AVG
|.200
|.320
|OBP
|.333
|.304
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|8/2
|K/BB
|1/1
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
