C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 99 home runs.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 438 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.513 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (8-8) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 20 starts this season.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Austin Gomber Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell

