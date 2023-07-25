WNBA play on Tuesday will see Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-10) hosting Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) at Gateway Center Arena, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Atlanta fell short of victory by a final score of 86-78 versus Connecticut in their last outing. The squad was led by Howard's 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks and Cheyenne Parker's 17 points and eight rebounds. With Sophie Cunningham leading the team with 17 points and six rebounds, Phoenix ended up losing to Washington 84-69 in their last game.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-275 to win)

Dream (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+220 to win)

Mercury (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-6.5)

Dream (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in points scored (76.3 per game) and eighth in points conceded (83.8).

Phoenix is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (30.6) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.5).

This season the Mercury are ranked fourth in the league in assists at 19.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the league in committing them (16 per game). And it is second-worst in forcing them (12.2 per game).

At 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.8% from downtown, the Mercury are eighth and eighth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023, Phoenix is fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury are better offensively, putting up 77.5 points per game, compared to 75.1 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 78.5 points per game at home, and 89.1 away.

Phoenix averages more rebounds per game at home (31.7) than on the road (29.5), and allows fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than away (36.2).

The Mercury collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (20.1) than away (19.3).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (16.5) than away (15.5), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12) than away (12.5).

The Mercury drain more 3-pointers per game at home (7) than on the road (6.6), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

At home, Phoenix concedes 6.6 treys per game, 1.8 fewer than away (8.4). It allows 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.9% lower than away (34.2%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have been the underdog 16 times and won four, or 25%, of those games.

The Dream are 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Phoenix is 7-14-0 against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, Phoenix has two wins ATS (2-4).

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

