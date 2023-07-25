Mercury vs. Dream Injury Report, Betting Odds - July 25
Heading into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (12-10), the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 25 at Gateway Center Arena.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
The Mercury's last game on Sunday ended in an 84-69 loss to the Mystics.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Diana Taurasi
|Out
|Quadricep
|14.8
|3.3
|5.3
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|Out
|Personal
|-
|-
|-
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Aari McDonald
|Out
|Torn Labrum
|7.3
|2.1
|2.9
Mercury vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury Player Leaders
- Brittney Griner leads the Mercury in scoring (18.3 points per game) and assists (2.1), and puts up 6.6 rebounds. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (third in the WNBA).
- Sug Sutton is putting up a team-high 4.9 assists per game. And she is producing 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 38.1% of her shots from the floor.
- The Mercury receive 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.
- Moriah Jefferson is putting up 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 42.5% of her shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
Mercury vs. Dream Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Dream
|-6.5
|165.5
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.