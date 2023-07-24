Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 89 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
- In 63.8% of his 94 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 94), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.262
|AVG
|.243
|.340
|OBP
|.332
|.471
|SLG
|.436
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|19
|67/20
|K/BB
|59/24
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
