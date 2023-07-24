On Monday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 89 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.

In 63.8% of his 94 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 94), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.9% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .262 AVG .243 .340 OBP .332 .471 SLG .436 20 XBH 18 8 HR 7 27 RBI 19 67/20 K/BB 59/24 2 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings