Ryan McMahon and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park on Monday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .252/.336/.453 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 38 walks and 34 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .243/.323/.376 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Patrick Corbin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Corbin Stats

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (6-10) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Corbin will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.

Corbin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 18 5.1 6 3 3 6 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 4 5.0 10 6 6 2 3 at Mariners Jun. 28 7.0 5 0 0 9 0 at Padres Jun. 23 5.0 7 7 7 3 3

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 116 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .295/.341/.494 on the season.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 4 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 88 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .254/.333/.474 slash line on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

