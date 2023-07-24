Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is hitting .302 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Grichuk is batting .389 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Grichuk has had a hit in 43 of 58 games this season (74.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (34.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Grichuk has had an RBI in 20 games this season (34.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%).
  • In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 29
.337 AVG .270
.395 OBP .333
.519 SLG .441
14 XBH 11
2 HR 4
9 RBI 15
26/7 K/BB 22/10
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Corbin (6-10) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
