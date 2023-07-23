The injury report for the Phoenix Mercury (6-15) ahead of their matchup with the Washington Mystics (11-10) currently has two players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23 from St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Mercury are coming off of an 80-62 victory against the Sky in their most recent game on Thursday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Quadricep 14.8 3.3 5.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's top scorer (18.7 points per game, 10th in WNBA) and assist person (1.9), and delivers 6.7 rebounds.

Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.9% of her shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Sug Sutton is the Mercury's top assist person (4.9 per game), and she contributes 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her 10th in the league.

Moriah Jefferson gives the Mercury 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 157.5

