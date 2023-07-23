Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .257 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- In 71.4% of his 91 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.3% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season (38 of 91), with two or more runs six times (6.6%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.289
|AVG
|.222
|.324
|OBP
|.253
|.474
|SLG
|.361
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|19
|44/6
|K/BB
|50/7
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
