C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .255 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Cron will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with four homers during his last games.
- In 66.0% of his 53 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (18.9%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Cron has had an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.317
|OBP
|.280
|.500
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|14
|27/6
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
