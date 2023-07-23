Alan Trejo -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo has nine doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .238.
  • Trejo has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (23.3%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 20
.242 AVG .234
.262 OBP .269
.355 SLG .313
5 XBH 5
1 HR 0
11 RBI 4
12/2 K/BB 19/3
1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
