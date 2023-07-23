Alan Trejo -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has nine doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .238.

Trejo has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Trejo has driven in a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (23.3%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .242 AVG .234 .262 OBP .269 .355 SLG .313 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 11 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 19/3 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings