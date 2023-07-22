On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon leads Colorado with 87 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.
  • McMahon has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon has driven home a run in 29 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 46
.262 AVG .241
.340 OBP .327
.471 SLG .443
20 XBH 18
8 HR 7
27 RBI 19
67/20 K/BB 56/22
2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cueto (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
