Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (53-46) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (38-59) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Marlins (-165). The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.26 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 29, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 13-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (81.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Marlins have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 18-36 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.