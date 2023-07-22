Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (53-46) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (38-59) at 1:10 PM (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a 8-7 victory for the Marlins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 8, Rockies 7.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 18 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (422 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.56) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Connor Seabold vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 16
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Chase Anderson vs Gerrit Cole
|July 18
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Jake Bird vs Hunter Brown
|July 19
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Bielak
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|W 6-1
|Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|-
|Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
