On Saturday, Nolan Jones (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .277 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (24.4%).

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games.

He has scored in 16 of 41 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .261 AVG .294 .329 OBP .385 .507 SLG .471 7 XBH 8 5 HR 2 11 RBI 6 23/7 K/BB 29/9 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings