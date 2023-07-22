Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 90), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (36.7%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.289
|AVG
|.227
|.324
|OBP
|.259
|.474
|SLG
|.370
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|19
|44/6
|K/BB
|48/7
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up only one hit.
