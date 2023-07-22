Ezequiel Tovar -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: MLB Network

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 90), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (36.7%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .289 AVG .227 .324 OBP .259 .474 SLG .370 19 XBH 14 5 HR 4 27 RBI 19 44/6 K/BB 48/7 2 SB 2

