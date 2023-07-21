Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 87 hits and an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 64.8% of his games this season (59 of 91), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (45.1%), including six multi-run games (6.6%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.262
|AVG
|.247
|.340
|OBP
|.330
|.471
|SLG
|.453
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|19
|67/20
|K/BB
|53/21
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.90 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
