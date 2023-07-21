You can find player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Friday at LoanDepot park.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.335/.462 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has collected 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .240/.322/.369 so far this season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-2) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 18 starts this season, Garrett has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 5.2 7 3 3 6 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has collected 134 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .376/.425/.463 slash line so far this year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 85 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .247/.343/.512 on the season.

Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

