The Miami Marlins (53-45) will look to Luis Arraez when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (37-59) at LoanDepot park on Friday, July 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Marlins (-250). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (5-2, 3.90 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 29, or 67.4%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Marlins went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (40.5%) in those games.

The Rockies have won all of their 12 games in which they were named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

