The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies will send Braxton Garrett and Peter Lambert, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -225 +185 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (three of those matchups had a runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 34, or 40.5%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline 12 times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 95 games with a total.

The Rockies are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 14-33 16-23 21-36 23-43 14-16

