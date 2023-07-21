Ethan Quinn will start the Truist Atlanta Open in Atlanta, Georgia versus Aleksandar Vukic in the round of 32. He was knocked off by Tommy Paul in the round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open (his most recent tournament). Quinn has +8000 odds to be crowned champion at Atlantic Station.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Quinn at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Quinn's Next Match

Quinn will open up at the Truist Atlanta Open by facing Vukic in the round of 32 on Monday, July 24 (at 1:00 PM ET).

Quinn currently has odds of +225 to win his next match against Vukic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Quinn? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Quinn Stats

In his previous tournament, the Hall of Fame Open, Quinn was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 14-ranked Paul, 4-6, 2-6.

Quinn is 2-2 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

In one tournament on hard courts over the past 12 months, Quinn has gone 1-1.

Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Quinn has played 23.3 games per match. He won 48.4% of them.

On hard courts, Quinn has played two matches over the past year, and 29.5 games per match.

Quinn, over the past year, has won 74.5% of his service games and 21.7% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Quinn has been victorious in 13.8% of his return games and 76.7% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.