Alex Michelsen will open action in the Truist Atlanta Open (in Atlanta, Georgia) against Maxime Cressy in the round of 32. He was defeated by Adrian Mannarino in the Hall of Fame Open final in his last tournament. Michelsen has +2500 odds to win this tournament at Atlantic Station.

Michelsen at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Michelsen's Next Match

In his opening match at the Truist Atlanta Open, on Tuesday, July 25 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Michelsen will face Cressy.

Michelsen is currently listed at -105 to win his next contest versus Cressy.

Michelsen Stats

Michelsen lost his most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Mannarino in the finals of the Hall of Fame Open on July 23, 2023.

Michelsen is 9-5 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

In two hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Michelsen is 4-2 in matches.

Michelsen, over the past 12 months, has played 14 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.0 games per match.

In his six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Michelsen has played 21.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Michelsen has been victorious in 20.5% of his return games and 86.7% of his service games.

