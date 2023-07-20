Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (5-15) will host the Chicago Sky (8-12) at Footprint Center on Thursday, July 20. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Chicago suffered defeat by a final score of 84-72 in its last game against Connecticut. Leading the way on offense for the Sky was Kahleah Copper, who wound up with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Elizabeth Williams posted 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and five blocks. With Sophie Cunningham (17 PTS, 2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Phoenix won 72-66 against Connecticut. Taurasi also added 15 points and four assists to the effort.

Sky vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-135 to win)

Sky (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+110 to win)

Mercury (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-2.5)

Sky (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, CW-26, and AZFamily

Mercury Season Stats

On offense, the Mercury are the worst team in the league (76.5 points per game). Defensively, they are eighth (84.9 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.2 per game) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.4).

The Mercury are fifth in the WNBA in assists (19.7 per game) in 2023.

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.8) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).

At 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.9% from downtown, the Mercury are eighth and ninth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Phoenix gives up 7.8 3-pointers per game and concedes 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and eighth, respectively, in the league.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (77.3 per game) than on the road (75.7). And they are conceding less at home (80.1) than away (89.6).

Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (30.9) than on the road (29.5), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (32.5) than away (36.3).

This season the Mercury are averaging more assists at home (20.2 per game) than away (19.2).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (16.4) than away (15.2), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (11.9) than on the road (12.2).

At home the Mercury make 6.8 treys per game, 0.3 more than on the road (6.5). They shoot 32.9% from beyond the arc at home, 1.9% higher than on the road (31.0%).

At home Phoenix allows 7.1 treys per game, 1.4 fewer than away (8.5). It allows 35.9% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.5% higher than on the road (34.4%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have entered the game as underdogs 14 times this season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

The Mercury have a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Phoenix has beaten the spread six times in 19 games.

Phoenix is 4-10 as a 2.5-point underdog or more.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 47.6% chance to win.

