Mercury vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Chicago Sky (8-12), on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mercury vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1.5)
|154.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|154.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|154.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Sky (-2.5)
|156.5
|-140
|+110
Mercury vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky have compiled a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 14 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- A total of eight out of the Sky's 19 games this season have hit the over.
- So far this season, nine out of the Mercury's 19 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
