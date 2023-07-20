The Chicago Sky (8-12), on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-1.5) 154.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-1.5) 154.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-1.5) 154.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-2.5) 156.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky have compiled a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mercury have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 14 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
  • A total of eight out of the Sky's 19 games this season have hit the over.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Mercury's 19 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

