The Colorado Rockies (37-58) will look to sweep the Houston Astros (52-43) at Coors Field on Wednesday, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the nod to Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA).

Rockies vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (8-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.

Gomber is trying to claim his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Gomber will look to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

In one of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros will send Bielak (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.449 in 11 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bielak will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Brandon Bielak vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 21st in MLB with 415 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 91 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-20 in seven innings.

