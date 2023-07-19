The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .256 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Bryant has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (38.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .244 AVG .270 .321 OBP .344 .398 SLG .374 9 XBH 6 5 HR 3 15 RBI 8 22/12 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings