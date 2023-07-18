Nolan Jones -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is hitting .288 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Jones has picked up a hit in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jones has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (30.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (12.8%).
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 20
.281 AVG .294
.352 OBP .385
.547 SLG .471
7 XBH 8
5 HR 2
11 RBI 6
20/7 K/BB 29/9
4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
