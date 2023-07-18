The Connecticut Sun (15-5) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

The matchup has no set line.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Mercury vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 86 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Mercury vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Phoenix is 5-13-0 this season.

This year, nine of Phoenix's 18 games have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury have struggled to score points this season, ranking worst in the league with 76.7 points per game. They've fared better on defense, ranking ninth by surrendering 85.8 points per contest.

While Phoenix is in the bottom five in the WNBA in boards per game with 30.1 (worst), it ranks sixth in the league with 34.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Mercury have been falling short in terms of turnovers this year, ranking worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and worst in forced turnovers per game (12.2).

It's been rough sledding for the Mercury in terms of three-pointers, as they are accumulating just 6.4 made threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are draining just 31.2% of their attempted treys (third-worst).

The Mercury are giving up 7.9 treys per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are allowing opponents to shoot 35% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 67.0% two-pointers (accounting for 76.9% of the team's baskets) and 33.0% from beyond the arc (23.1%).

