Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Astros
|Rockies vs Astros Odds
|Rockies vs Astros Player Props
|Rockies vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .262.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 87), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 32 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this year (43.7%), including six multi-run games (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.227
|.330
|OBP
|.259
|.473
|SLG
|.373
|18
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|19
|41/6
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Brown (6-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.