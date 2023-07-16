Gleyber Torres and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies, who meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to win. New York is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The contest's over/under has been listed at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -225 +180 11 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Colorado's past five games has been 9.5, a run in which the Rockies and their opponents have gone under every time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 32 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 1-14, a 6.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of its 92 opportunities.

The Rockies have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 14-33 15-22 20-36 21-42 14-16

