Kris Bryant -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .258 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Bryant has had a hit in 40 of 60 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.3%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Bryant has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this year (16 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .246 AVG .270 .328 OBP .344 .386 SLG .374 8 XBH 6 4 HR 3 13 RBI 8 19/12 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings