The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 79th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (25.9%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (11.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (16.0%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (28.4%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .307 AVG .236 .353 OBP .299 .521 SLG .333 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 27/12 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings