Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Gerrit Cole and the New York YankeesJuly 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Giants.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .207 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In 12 of 22 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 9
.000 AVG .160
.000 OBP .214
.000 SLG .280
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
2/0 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Cole (9-2) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
