Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Gerrit Cole and the New York YankeesJuly 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Giants.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Yankees Player Props
|Rockies vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Yankees
|Rockies vs Yankees Odds
|Rockies vs Yankees Prediction
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .207 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 12 of 22 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|9
|.000
|AVG
|.160
|.000
|OBP
|.214
|.000
|SLG
|.280
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|2/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Cole (9-2) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.