Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the New York Yankees visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .257/.337/.465 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .242/.322/.373 so far this season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (4-6) for his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 18 starts this season.

Schmidt has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1 at Red Sox Jun. 18 4.2 5 2 2 3 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .257/.330/.417 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 81 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .257/.347/.403 slash line so far this season.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

