Connor Seabold takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.545 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Seabold (1-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 12 starts this season, Seabold has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away - -

