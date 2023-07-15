Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Yankees.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .300 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 40 of 55 games this year (72.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (34.5%).

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grichuk has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%).

He has scored in 26 of 55 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .337 AVG .263 .395 OBP .333 .519 SLG .424 14 XBH 10 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 26/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings