Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has seven doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .261.
- Bryant is batting .222 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Bryant has had a hit in 40 of 59 games this season (67.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.8%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Bryant has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), with two or more runs three times (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.270
|.331
|OBP
|.344
|.396
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|18/11
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.