Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 2-for-3 with a double.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +220)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 39 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.2% of his games this year, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this season (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.308
|AVG
|.255
|.304
|OBP
|.290
|.352
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
