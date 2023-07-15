Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 2-for-3 with a double.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +220)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has nine doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 39 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.2% of his games this year, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 games this season (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 30
.308 AVG .255
.304 OBP .290
.352 SLG .340
4 XBH 6
0 HR 1
14 RBI 9
21/0 K/BB 21/5
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
