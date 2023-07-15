The Chicago White Sox (38-55) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Atlanta Braves (61-29) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (11-2) for the Braves and Lance Lynn (5-8) for the White Sox.

Braves vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (11-2) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, a 4.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.089 in 18 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering one hit.

The 36-year-old has a 6.03 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Lynn has registered six quality starts this season.

Lynn will look to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

This season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (6.03), 53rd in WHIP (1.417), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.

