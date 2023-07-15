Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Giants.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .207 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 12 of 22 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (22.7%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.269
|AVG
|.200
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.346
|SLG
|.200
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|9/1
|K/BB
|1/1
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
